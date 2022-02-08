Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, February 8, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

- Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

- Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary

- Josie McKelvey, Fintown

- Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

- Sam Coll, Annagry

- Mick Horan, Ballyshannon

- Martin Ridge (Mac Con Iomaire), Falcarragh

- Siobhan Gallagher, Milford

- Nan O'Doherty, Dunkineely

- Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday, February 11 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Desmond Wallace, Clar Road, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Audrey, children Keith, Nigel, Dawn, Tanya and Nicola, sons and daughters in law, Sharon, Jayne, Andrew, John and Michael, grandchildren, Jordan, Courtney, Kaelyn, Scott, Bethany, Emma, Matthew, Jonah, Karl, Ethan, Jasmine, Grace, Jessica, Maya, Raonaid, Klara, Ciara and Elise, great-grandson, Theo, brother Samuel and extended family and friends. Predeceased by brothers, Ronnie, Billy and sister Meta.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church, 2pm, Wednesday, February 9, followed by burial in Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes. House strictly private. Family flowers only please.

Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary



The death has occurred of Neil McElhinney, Woodlands, Navan, Meath and Doochary.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Predeceased by his parents Peter & Bridget and sister Nora. Very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Darren, daughters Tracey and Siobhán, grandchildren Shane, Kyle, Amanda, Kayleigh and Dylan, daughters-in-law Bernie and Val, son-in-law John, sisters Margaret, Ann, Kathleen (London, UK) and Brídge (Castlebar, Mayo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel Of Rest, Old Johnstown Navan (C15 C425) on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Navan for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am which can be viewed on https://www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery.

Josie McKelvey, Fintown

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie McKelvey, Fintown.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday, February 9 in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 8pm with house private afterwards until 11am the following day.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa Facebook page.

Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Charlie Gallagher, late of Summerhill, Donegal Town and formerly of Shrove, Greencastle.

Charlie’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6.30pm to 7pm, Monday, February 7.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John McGee, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday, February 11 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Sam Coll, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Sam Coll, Annagry.

Predeceased by his sister Sally. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Coll) and Bella (Gillespie), his brother Muiris and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Mary (Charlie) Coll’s residence in Tóin an Bhaile, Rann na Feirste , Monday, February 7 from 6pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday morning, February 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Mick Horan, St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at his residence of Mick Horan, St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, his children Peter, Stephen, James, Michael and Mary Teresa and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 on Monday from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning from John McGee and Sons Funeral going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery.

Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

Martin Ridge (Mac Con Iomaire), Calhame, Falcarragh

Fuair Máirtin Mac Con Iomhaire as Calhéim, An Fál Carrach ach gur as Casla, Contae na Gaillimhe ó dhúchas dó, bás in Ospís Dhún na nGall. Cuirfear é i reilig Ghort a' Choirce i ndiaidh Aifreann 12 meán-lae inniu, Dé Mairt.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of former Detective Garda Martin Ridge, Calhame, Falcarragh and formerly of Casla, County Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, daughters Aoife(Ridge) and Cliodhna(Spratt), son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Ailbhe, Síofra, Danny, Daisy, Isabelle and Ben, sisters Máirín, Treasa and Bríd, brothers Michael, Paddy, Colm and Tomás and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary nightly at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Chríost Rí, Gortahork, on Tuesday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of face masks at wake and funeral.

Siobhan Gallagher, 229 Lower Mount Marian, Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Siobhan Gallagher, 229 Lower Mount Marian, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Teresa, sisters Tracey, Adele and Dionne, brother Paul and their partners Eoin, Oliver, Shane and Louisa, granny Susan Delvin, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, good friend Fifi, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Christopher.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Nan O'Doherty, Brenter, Dunkineely

The death has occurred peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Catherine (Nan) O'Doherty (née Dunlevy), Brenter, Dunkineely.

Wife of Brian, dearly missed by her son and daughters, Brian Tadgh, Caitríona ( Barry), Brídín (Dermot) and Aileen (Fergal) and adored by her grandchildren Pearl, Tadhg and Aoibhá, brothers Anthony, John and Adrian, sisters Pat and Eithne, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/

House private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West.

Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Houston, Renfrewshire of Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Beloved husband of Brigid, father of Bobby and Kathleen and grandfather to Cara, Matthew and Luc.

The funeral will take place at St Fillan's Church, Houston, Renfrewshire at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The requiem Mass can be viewed at www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/moorer

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.