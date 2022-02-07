Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sam Coll, Annagry

- Mick Horan, Ballyshannon

- Bobby Murray, Letterkenny

- Martin Ridge (Mac Con Iomaire), Falcarragh

- John Boyle, Mountcharles

- Siobhan Gallagher, Milford

- Nan O'Doherty, Dunkineely

- Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

- Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Sam Coll, Annagry.

Predeceased by his sister Sally. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Coll) and Bella (Gillespie), his brother Muiris and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Mary (Charlie) Coll’s residence in Tóin an Bhaile, Rann na Feirste this evening, Monday February 7 from 6pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday morning, February 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Mick Horan, St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at his residence of Mick Horan, St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, his children Peter, Stephen, James, Michael and Mary Teresa and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 on Monday from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning from John McGee and Sons Funeral going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery.

Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

Bobby Murray, 16 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Murray, 16, Ballymaccool Terrace, Letterkennny.

His remains are reposing at his nephew’s residence, Joe Murray, 24, The Elm’s, Glencar.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Late Martin Ridge (Mac Con Iomaire), Calhame, Falcarragh

Fuair Máirtin Mac Con Iomhaire as Calhéim, An Fál Carrach ach gur as Casla, Co. na Gaillimhe ó dhúchas dó, bás in Ospís Dhún na nGall. Dhéanfar é a fhaire sa bhaile inniú (Dé Domhnaigh) ón 5 a chlog agus cuirfear é i reilig Ghort a' Choirce i ndiaidh Aifreann 12 meán-lae.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of former Detective Garda Martin Ridge, Calhame, Falcarragh and formerly of Casla, Co Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, daughters Aoife(Ridge) and Cliodhna(Spratt), son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Ailbhe, Síofra, Danny, Daisy, Isabelle and Ben, sisters Máirín, Treasa & Bríd, brothers Michael, Paddy, Colm and Tomás and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary nightly at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Chríost Rí, Gortahork, on Tuesday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of face masks at wake and funeral.

John Boyle, Upper End, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully, at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, of John Boyle, Upper End, Mountcharles.

His remains will repose at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.30pm, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 1pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page.

Siobhan Gallagher, 229 Lower Mount Marian, Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Siobhan Gallagher, 229 Lower Mount Marian, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Teresa, sisters Tracey, Adele and Dionne, brother Paul and their partners Eoin, Oliver, Shane and Louisa, granny Susan Delvin, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, good friend Fifi, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Christopher.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Nan O'Doherty, Brenter, Dunkineely

The death has occurred peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Catherine (Nan) O'Doherty (née Dunlevy), Brenter, Dunkineely.

Wife of Brian, dearly missed by her son and daughters, Brian Tadgh, Caitríona ( Barry), Brídín (Dermot) and Aileen (Fergal) and adored by her grandchildren Pearl, Tadhg and Aoibhá, brothers Anthony, John and Adrian, sisters Pat and Eithne, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Ní bheidh a leithead arís ann. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/

House private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West.

Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully, at Mayo University Hospital of Frank McClintock, Newfield,Tiernaur, Mulranny, Mayo, formerly of Co. Donegal and Birmingham, UK.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Chambers) brother Tony and sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny (Donegal) and Jim (Glasgow), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Frank was a devoted husband and an absolute gentleman to everyone who met him.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Brendan's Church, Tiernaur, at 12 o'clock, with burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Brendan's Nursing Unit, Mulranny.

Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Houston, Renfrewshire of Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Beloved husband of Brigid, father of Bobby and Kathleen and grandfather to Cara, Matthew and Luc.

The funeral will take place at St Fillan's Church, Houston, Renfrewshire at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The requiem Mass can be viewed at www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/moorer

