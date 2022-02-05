Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 5, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

The death has occurred of Frank McClintock, Newfield,Tiernaur, Mulranny, Mayo, formerly of Co. Donegal and Birmingham, UK. Peacefully, at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Chambers) brother Tony and sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny (Donegal) and Jim (Glasgow), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Frank was a devoted husband and an absolute gentleman to everyone who met him.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Brendan's Church, Tiernaur, at 12 o'clock, with burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Brendan's Nursing Unit, Mulranny.



Margaret Tunney, Belleek

The death has occurred of Margaret Tunney, (née Keown), 11 Scardens Road Garvery, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Beloved wife of the late Micheal, much-loved mother of Marie (Stevie), Paddy (the late Monica), Phyllis (Paul), Michael (Heather), and Eamon (Donna). Sister to Frank and Vincent and the late Patsy, Benny, Aggie, and Tony.

Private reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm for family & close relatives only. Funeral leaving the family home on Monday, February 7, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Mulleek with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle.

Family Flowers only. Donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

In order to protect the safety of the community, face coverings and social distancing to be observed at all times



Billy Laird, Muff

The death has occurred of Billy Laird, beloved husband of the late Mary, Sappagh, Muff,, loving father of Catherine, Majella, Bernard, Damien, Stephen and Aine, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law.

Funeral from his home on Sunday at 12.25 pm for 1 o'clock funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Martin McGowan, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Michael Martin McGowan, Augharooskey, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Beloved brother of Eugene (Ann), Mary (Pat), Eileen (Brendan). Michael Martin will be sadly missed by his niece, Teresa, nephews, Owen-Gerard, John-James, Hugh, Kevin, Damian and Padraig, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 6. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Martin Bonner, Glenfin

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Bonner, Reelin Bridge, Glenfin.

His remains are being waked at his own residence. Rosary both on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, February 6 at 1pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church Glenfin with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Houston, Renfrewshire of Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Beloved husband of Brigid, father of Bobby and Kathleen and grandfather to Cara, Matthew and Luc.

The funeral will take place at St Fillan's Church, Houston, Renfrewshire at 9.30am on Tuesday, February 8.

The requiem Mass can be viewed at www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/moorer.



Lawrence Byrne, Crossroads

The death has occurred in London in December of Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

A celebration of life Mass will be held on Sunday, February 6 in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon followed by the internment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery

Billy Henderson, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Billy Henderson, 3 Chapel Street, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much-loved father to Sean, Edward, and Michelle, cherished brother of Robert and the late Jimmy and Alec Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, sons, daughter, grandaughter Amylee, extended Henderson and Mc Gahern families, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, February 6, 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



Benny Bushe, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) Bushe, 21 Millrace Crescent, Donegal Town, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Donegal Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his mother, Noreen. Sadly missed by his beloved father, Brendan, his much loved son and daughter, Shaniene and Caoilan and his cherished granddaughter, Sianna. Forever remembered by his brother Maurice, sisters, Philomena and Brona and all extended family, close friends and neighbours.

His remains reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am to St Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o Jackie Carron Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please be respectful in wearing masks and the avoidance of handshaking.

