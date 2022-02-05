Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, February 5, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

- Billy Laird, Muff

- Michael Martin McGowan, Kinlough

- Martin Bonner, Glenfin

- Joseph McBrearty, Letterkenny

- Grace McGettigan, Cavan and Dungloe

- Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

- Lawrence Byrne, Crossroads

- Billy Henderson, Stranorlar

- Benny Bushe, Donegal Town

- Charlie McLaughlin, Burnfoot

- Martin Woods, Raphoe

- Mary T McConigley, Fanad

Frank McClintock - Mayo/Donegal

The death has occurred of Frank McClintock, Newfield,Tiernaur, Mulranny, Mayo, formerly of Co. Donegal and Birmingham, UK. Peacefully, at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Chambers) brother Tony and sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny (Donegal) and Jim (Glasgow), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Frank was a devoted husband and an absolute gentleman to everyone who met him.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Brendan's Church, Tiernaur, at 12 o'clock, with burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Brendan's Nursing Unit, Mulranny.



Billy Laird, Muff

The death has occurred of Billy Laird, beloved husband of the late Mary, Sappagh, Muff,, loving father of Catherine, Majella, Bernard, Damien, Stephen and Aine, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law.

Funeral from his home on Sunday at 12.25 pm for 1 o'clock funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Martin McGowan, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Michael Martin McGowan, Augharooskey, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.Beloved brother of Eugene (Ann), Mary (Pat), Eileen (Brendan). Michael Martin will be sadly missed by his niece, Teresa, nephews, Owen-Gerard, John-James, Hugh, Kevin, Damian and Padraig, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 6. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Martin Bonner, Glenfin

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Bonner, Reelin Bridge, Glenfin.

His remains are being waked at his own residence. Rosary both on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, February 6 at 1pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church Glenfin with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Joseph McBrearty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph McBrearty, Rareagh, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 5 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with internment afterwards to the family plot in Conwell cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.



Grace McGettigan, Cavan and Dungloe

The death has occurred of Grace McGettigan (neé O’Connor), Deanery Banks, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, H14 EP26, formerly Quay Road, Dungloe.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Mary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her dear husband Charlie, son Paul, daughters Lorraine and Sinead, brother Patrick, sister Sheila, daughter in Law Aileen, adored grandchildren Josh, Sean, Leah, Noah, Jack, Sam and Charlie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at her residence on Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm and until removal on Sunday, February 6 at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, H14 KH50 for funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumalee cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cavan Palliative Care and Cavan Oncology Unit care of Mark Lawlor undertakers or any family member.



Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Houston, Renfrewshire of Bobby Moore, Glasgow and Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Beloved husband of Brigid, father of Bobby and Kathleen and grandfather to Cara, Matthew and Luc.

The funeral will take place at St Fillan's Church, Houston, Renfrewshire at 9.30am on Tuesday, February 8.

The requiem Mass can be viewed at www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/moorer.



Lawrence Byrne, Crossroads

The death has occurred in London in December of Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

A celebration of life Mass will be held on Sunday, February 6 in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon followed by the internment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Billy Henderson, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Billy Henderson, 3 Chapel Street, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much-loved father to Sean, Edward, and Michelle, cherished brother of Robert and the late Jimmy and Alec Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, sons, daughter, grandaughter Amylee, extended Henderson and Mc Gahern families, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, February 6 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



Benny Bushe, 21 Millrace Crescent, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) Bushe, 21 Millrace Crescent, Donegal Town, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Donegal Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his mother, Noreen. Sadly missed by his beloved father, Brendan, his much loved son and daughter, Shaniene and Caoilan and his cherished granddaughter, Sianna. Forever remembered by his brother Maurice, sisters, Philomena and Brona and all extended family, close friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am to St Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o Jackie Carron Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please be respectful in wearing masks and the avoidance of handshaking, thank you

Charlie McLaughlin, Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie McLaughlin (Morning), Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by his wife Susan. Loving father of Sally, Michael, Siobhan, Cathal and Daniel; much loved brother of Katie Callaghan, Boston and brother-in-law of Teresa, London. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partner, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.20pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan



Martin Woods, Bogagh, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Martin Woods, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his mother Kathleen, his sisters and brother, Jacqueline (and John Gibbons), John (and Eileen nee Slevin), Pauline (and late Frank Larkin), Joan (and Willie McGinley), Rosemarie (and Shaun Callaghan), nieces, nephews and grand niece and all his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father John senior.

Wake and house strictly private please to family and close friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday afternoon at 12.20 pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House, Donegal branch c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Mary T McConigley, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary T McConigley, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Sadly missed by her loving son Aaron, mother Annie, sisters Margaretta, Anita, Noreen, Paula and brother Patrick, sister-in-law Siobhan, brothers-in-law Paul and Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Doaghbeg, Fanad. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty, Fanad followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St Columbas Massmount Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.