Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 4

Martin Woods, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Martin Woods, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his mother Kathleen, his sisters and brother, Jacqueline (and John Gibbons), John (and Eileen nee Slevin), Pauline (and late Frank Larkin), Joan (and Willie McGinley), Rosemarie (and Shaun Callaghan), nieces, nephews and grand niece and all his extended family and friends Martin was predeceased by his father John senior RIP.

Wake and house strictly private please to family and close friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, February 5 at 12.20pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Pieta house, Donegal branch c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Billy Henderson, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Billy Henderson, 3 Chapel Street, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much-loved father to Sean, Edward, and Michelle, cherished brother of Robert and the late Jimmy and Alec Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, sons, daughter, grandaughter Amylee, extended Henderson and Mc Gahern families, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Friday, February 4 from 4pm.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, February 6 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Benny Bushe, 21 Millrace Crescent, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) Bushe, 21 Millrace Cresent, Donegal Town, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Donegal Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his mother, Noreen. Sadly missed by his beloved father, Brendan, his much loved son and daughter, Shaniene and Caoilan and his cherished granddaughter, Sianna. Forever remembered by his brother Maurice, sisters, Philomena and Brona and all extended family, close friends and neighbours.

His remains reposing at his late residence on Friday and Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am to St Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o Jackie Carron Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please be respectful in wearing masks and the avoidance of handshaking, thank you

Mary Mac Intyre (née Brown), 3 Sheephaven, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy / Lifford



The peaceful death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Mac Intyre (nee Brown), 3 Sheephaven, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy and late of The Diamond, Lifford.

Survived by her sons; Ken, Aidan and Pearse, daughter Annmarie, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brother George and Sister Patsy.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Portnablagh on Thursday evening and at her home in Lifford from 5 pm on Friday.

Funeral leaving her late residence in Lifford on Saturday Morning at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Lakehouse Patient’s Comfort Fund and Falcarragh Community Hospital C/O Any family member.

Charlie McLaughlin, Magherabeg, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie McLaughlin (Morning), Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by his wife Susan. Loving father of Sally, Michael, Siobhan, Cathal and Daniel; much loved brother of Katie Callaghan, Boston and brother-in-law of Teresa, London. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partner, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.20pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

James Doherty, Carricknamana, Killygordon

The death has occurred of James Doherty, Carricknamana, Killygordon, in the wonderful care of the staff at Galway University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Kate and much loved father of Gary,(Laura) Donna (Seamus) and Laura,(Niall) dearly loved son of Joe and the late Dorothy, cherished brother of Martin, Margaret and Mary, devoted grandfather to Emily and Georgia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, father, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Croí House, Galway, care of any family member.

Bridie Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital Dublin of Bridie Doherty, retired district nurse, of Meenbanad Burtonport.

Sadly missed by her sister Rita, brother Tommy, nephews and nieces. Her remains will repose at Mc Glynn's Funeral Home Dungloe on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.30pm followed by private removal to her home. House is strictly private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm in St Mary's Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Vincent Dunleavy, Wicklow Town and formerly of Churchtown, Dublin and Portsalon

The peaceful death has taken place at Blainroe Lodge Nursing Home, Wicklow, of Vincent Dunleavy, Wicklow Town and formerly of Churchtown, Dublin and Portsalon.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, daughter Naomi, his brother John and sister Kathleen, his sister in law, nieces, nephews and friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town on Friday morning at 10.00am followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

The Family appreciates your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would like to attend but cannot, may view Vincent's Funeral Mass on https://www.wicklowparish.ie/sacraments-services/live-mass-services/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home Wicklow Town 0404 69000.

Bobby Fullerton, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bobby Fullerton, 18 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Jacinta, dear father of Ciara, Connor and Robbie, much loved son of Sarahanna and the late Willie, dear brother of Gary, Sarah McKinney, Leona Curran, Ronnie and Shauna and grandfather to Ellie, Mille and Danny.

His remains are reposing at his mother Sarahanna Fullerton’s residence, Hillcrest, Ardaravan, Buncrana. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal Saturday morning at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to White Oaks Centre c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary T McConigley, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary T McConigley, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Sadly missed by her loving son Aaron, mother Annie, sisters Margaretta, Anita, Noreen, Paula and brother Patrick, sister-in-law Siobhan, brothers-in-law Paul and Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Doaghbeg, Fanad. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty, Fanad followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St Columbas Massmount Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Teresa Bradley, Barnes, Termon

The death has taken place at her home of Teresa Bradley, Barnes, Termon.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick McGeady (Paddy Seán), Dunlewey, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick McGeady (Paddy Seán), Dunlewey, Gweedore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral will take place in The Sacred Heart Chapel, Dunlewey at 12noon on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Maureen Robertson, Shetland Islands and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Shetland Islands of Maureen Robertson nee Gamble, formerly of Tulnaree, Carndonagh. In her 93rd year.

Sympathy to her sister Betty in Caledon, Co Tyrone and brother John in Banger, Co Down. Also to the Gamble Family, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Funeral will take place later in Unst, Shetland.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.