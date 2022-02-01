Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry

- William (Billy) Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

- Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

- Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

- John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny

- Ellen Faherty, Spiddal and Glenties

- Sandra Dean, Burnfoot

- Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place of John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his sons, John, Peter and Cormac, his daughter Emma, his sister Anne Gavin (Falkirk), his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and strictly close friends, only. House will be private on the morning of the funeral. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

William (Billy) Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. He passed away

peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Liam, Terence, Bernadette and the late Michael, cherished brother of Eugene, Ellen and the late Anna, Brendan and Maura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sister, son in law Daniel, late daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren , nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, February 1. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, February 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The house and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital in her 98th year.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this evening from 5pm – 6pm and to arrive at her late residence in Garveross, Glencolmcille for 7pm this evening. House Private from 9pm.



Remains reposing from 11am – 9pm on Wednesday.



Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12pm at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House Private on the morning of the Funeral.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton at the residence of her daughter Kathleen Costello, Rathmolyon, County Meath.

Remains will repose at her home in St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton from 3pm, Tuesday, February 1. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only.

John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Tuesday, February 1 from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House strictly private to immediate family only at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Ellen Faherty, Spiddal and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ellen Faherty (née Gallagher) Baile Liam, Spiddal, Galway and formerly of Glenties. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Sadly missed by her daughters Maura, Bernie and Teresa Ann, her sons Colm, Eamonn, Sean, Martin and Nicholas, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin (H91 AF40) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal at 1pm with cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam:www.cilleinde.ie.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sandra Dean, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Sandra Dean nee Dodds, Crislamore, Burnfoot and formerly of Darlington, Co Durham.

Beloved wife of Colin, much loved mother of Emily, Samuel and Jonathan, loving daughter of Dorothy and Geoff Dodds and dear sister of Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, her parents, sister, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Removal Wednesday, February 2 at 9.30am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 1pm. Service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columb's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Care Fund, Derry c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe at her daughter Joan and son-in-law David Cowan’s residence, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Service at Raphoe Cathedral on Wednesday, February 2nd at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Ninian’s Church Graveyard, Convoy at approximately 3.15pm.

Family friends and neighbors welcome.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Raphoe Cathedral

Restoration Fund and the Donkey Sanctuary, Raphoe C/O any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

