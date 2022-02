Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 31

The following deaths have taken place:

Rieky Sleegers, Glenties



The death has occurred of Rieky Sleegers, Strasallagh, Glenties and Bakel, The Netherlands.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, January 31. Cremation will take place at The Lakeland's crematorium, Co Cavan on Tuesday, February 1 at 12 noon.

Liam Kelly, Donegal Town

The death has accured of Liam Kelly, retired Garda sergeant, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Liam's removal will leave his family home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am travelling via Donegal Town to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, can made to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of Martin Gallagher Funeral Director. Condolences can be made below.

Will always be remembered and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Celine, daughters Emma Jane, Rhona-Anne, grandchildren Declan, Luke, Megan, Laim (Oggi) and Emily, sons in law Martin and Declan.

Ellen Faherty, Spiddal and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ellen Faherty (née Gallagher) Baile Liam, Spiddal, Galway and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Sadly missed by her daughters Maura, Bernie and Teresa Ann, her sons Colm, Eamonn, Sean, Martin and Nicholas, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin (H91 AF40) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal at 1pm with cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam:www.cilleinde.ie.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sandra Dean, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Sandra Dean nee Dodds, Crislamore, Burnfoot and formerly of Darlington, Co Durham.

Beloved wife of Colin, much loved mother of Emily, Samuel and Jonathan, loving daughter of Dorothy and Geoff Dodds and dear sister of Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, her parents, sister, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Removal Wednesday, February 2 at 9.30am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 1pm. Service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columb's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Care Fund, Derry c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Sr Mary Teresa, formerly Bridget McGilloway, Lougherbraghey, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Sr Mary Teresa, formerly Bridget McGilloway, Lougherbraghey, Malin Head.

Wake in the Convent of Mercy, Newry, County Down on Monday from 3pm to 5pm for family and nuns only.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday in Newry.

Burial to take place in Lagg graveyard, Malin on Tuesday, February 1, St Bridget’s Day, at approximately 2.30pm to 3pm.

Rita Gallagher, Lower Keadue

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Gallagher, Lower Keadue.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

House private to family, friends and neighbours.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on morning of the funeral.

Nuala Gallagher née Campbell and formerly Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Nuala Gallagher née Campbell and formerly Burtonport.

Predeceased by her husband William Gallagher, Lower Murroe, Dunfanagh.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, February 1 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Funeral can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanghy.

Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe at her daughter Joan and son-in-law David Cowan’s residence, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Service at Raphoe Cathedral on Wednesday, February 2nd at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Ninian’s Church Graveyard, Convoy at approximately 3.15pm.

Family friends and neighbors welcome.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Raphoe Cathedral

Restoration Fund and the Donkey Sanctuary, Raphoe C/O any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

