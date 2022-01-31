Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sandra Dean, Burnfoot

- Sr Mary Teresa, formerly Bridget McGilloway, Lougherbraghey, Malin Head

- Rita Gallagher, Lower Keadue

- Charles John Coll, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Nuala Gallagher née Campbell and formerly Burtonport

- John Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- Jim Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

- Charles John Coll, Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Port na Blagh, Dunfanaghy

- Sheila McBride, Stranorlar, Cranford

Sandra Dean, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Sandra Dean nee Dodds, Crislamore, Burnfoot and formerly of Darlington, Co Durham.

Beloved wife of Colin, much loved mother of Emily, Samuel and Jonathan, loving daughter of Dorothy and Geoff Dodds and dear sister of Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, her parents, sister, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Removal Wednesday, February 2 at 9.30am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 1pm. Service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columb's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Care Fund, Derry c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Sr Mary Teresa, formerly Bridget McGilloway, Lougherbraghey, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Sr Mary Teresa, formerly Bridget McGilloway, Lougherbraghey, Malin Head.

Wake in the Convent of Mercy, Newry, County Down on Monday from 3pm to 5pm for family and nuns only.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday in Newry.

Burial to take place in Lagg graveyard, Malin on Tuesday, February 1, St Bridget’s Day, at approximately 2.30pm to 3pm.

Rita Gallagher, Lower Keadue

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Gallagher, Lower Keadue.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

House private to family, friends and neighbours.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on morning of the funeral.

Charles John Coll, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place, at Áras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, of Charles John Coll of Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Viewing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, January 30 from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.15pm, going to St. Michael's Church, Creeslough, to arrive at 6pm, reposing overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 31 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Orthopedics Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Nuala Gallagher née Campbell and formerly Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Nuala Gallagher née Campbell and formerly Burtonport.

Predeceased by her husband William Gallagher, Lower Murroe, Dunfanagh.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, February 1 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Funeral can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanghy.

John Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his father Dinny and late mother Frances Grant’s residence in Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, January 31 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Jim Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Martha and son Trevor. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by daughter Gwen McClean, sons Tommy and Yuel, daughters-in law Valerie and Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relative, neighbours and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Service will take place at his late residence at 2pm on Monday, January 31 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee Graveyard.

Wake, Service and Interment private to family, only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Archview Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe at her daughter Joan and son-in-law David Cowan’s residence, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Charles John Coll, Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Port na Blagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnall Nursing Home Milford of Charles John Coll, Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Port na Blagh, Dunfanaghy.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.15pm, going to St Michaels’ Church Creeslough to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Orthopaedic Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

Sheila McBride, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc.Bride, 6, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar formerly of Cranford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Suzie, Catherine, Mary and Ann, brothers Hugh and Charlie and the residents and staff of Ard na Greine Court.

Sheila will repose at her sister Mary Roache's residence Wood Road, Cullion, Letterkenny from 1pm on Saturday.

Removal from there at 1pm on Sunday for 2pm Requiem Mass in Coole Chapel, Cranford, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing Covid situation the wake and house are private to family only.

Family flowers only-donations,in lieu, to Ard Gréine Court Comfort Fund, ℅ any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.