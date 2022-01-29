Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, Janaury 29, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

John Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his father Dinny and late mother Frances Grant’s residence in Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, January 31 at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Jim Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Martha and son Trevor. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by daughter Gwen McClean, sons Tommy and Yuel, daughters-in law Valerie and Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relative, neighbours and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Service will take place at his late residence at 2pm on Monday, January 31 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee Graveyard.

Wake, Service and Interment private to family, only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Archview Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe at her daughter Joan and son-in-law David Cowan’s residence, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Charles John Coll, Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Port na Blagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnall Nursing Home Milford of Charles John Coll, Sheephaven View, Breaghy, Port na Blagh, Dunfanaghy.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5:15, going to St Michaels’ Church Creeslough to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Orthopaedic Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

Sheila McBride, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc.Bride, 6, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar formerly of Cranford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Suzie, Catherine, Mary and Ann, brothers Hugh and Charlie and the residents and staff of Ard na Greine Court.

Sheila will repose at her sister Mary Roache's residence Wood Road, Cullion, Letterkenny from 1pm on Saturday.

Removal from there at 1pm on Sunday for 2pm Requiem Mass in Coole Chapel, Cranford, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing Covid situation the wake and house are private to family only.

Family flowers only-donations,in lieu, to Ard Gréine Court Comfort Fund, ℅ any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

James Devenny, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of James Devenny, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass for James will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to cancer research.

House Private, please.



Paddy Devenney, Lifford

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Paddy Devenney, 330 Coneyburrow, Lifford. Lovingly and deeply missed by his daughters and son, Marie Curran, Catherine McHugh, Patricia McNulty, Ann McColgan and Tom, his sons-in-law, Patsy, Patsy, Eamon, Paul and daughter-in-law Carole, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister May Griffen and all his extended family and friends. Paddy was predeceased by his wife Teresa and son Seamus RIP.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his late residence, 330 Coneyburrow, Lifford at 12 noon Sunday, January 30, going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1pm.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Harry McGowan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Harry McGowan, Navenny, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father to Cathy, Darragh Jim and David, cherished brother of Patsy, Margo and the late Sonny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchild Clodagh, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and very many friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, January 30, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Danny MacBride, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny MacBride, Broadroad, Killynure, Convoy.

Beloved son of Eilish and the late Eamonn MacBride. He will be sadly missed by his wife Yvonne, son Christopher and partner Eimhear, son Daniel and partner Naomi, sons Evan and Eamonn, daughter Louise, partner Philip and grandson Harry. Danny will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 1.15pm for 2pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy followed by interment in the new cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology, haematology and ICU units Letterkenny University hospital care of any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

