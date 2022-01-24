Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Hepburn, Louth and St Johnston

- Hugh O’Donnell, Buncrana

- Sophia Wigham, Glenvar and Derry

- Jimmy Campbell, Glenties

- John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

- Mark Anthony Farrell, Kinlough

John Hepburn, Louth and St Johnston

The death has occurred at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital of John Hepburn, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of St Johnston.



Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) until 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Hugh O’Donnell, Buncrana



The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Hugh O’Donnell (Black Hughie), 33 Maginn Ave, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, January 24 and 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Wednesday, January 26 going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please continue to wear face coverings.

Funeral mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Sophia Wigham, Glenvar and Derry



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sophia Wigham (nee Canning) formerly of Glenvar and late of 4 Grovemount Court, Altnagelvin, Derry.

House private please.

Funeral from her home tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 25 at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

A private cremation will take place at a later date in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 25), c/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL.

Jimmy Campbell, Glenties

The death has occurred of Jimmy Campbell, Banganboy, Glenties.

Predeceased by his wife Yvonne, brothers Charlie and Vincent. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna. Brothers Josie and Columba (Glenfin) and Eugene (Sligo), sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Good and New, Cancer Care bus c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Predeceased by his wife Susan, sisters Breid and Nellie and brothers Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ian, daughter Mary, daughter in law, son in law, grandchild, sisters Mary Sweeney (Ballinamore), Annie Boyle (Glenties), Nora Patton and Josephine Bonner (Drumkeen) and brother Hugh (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John's remains will repose in The Oratory of Our Lady of Fatima in Glenfin Parish Church from 6pm until 8pm on Monday, January 24, with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Edeninfagh Cemetery, travelling via Kilraine and Reelin Bridge.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and handshaking.

Mark Anthony Farrell, Kinlough

The death has occurred at North West Hospice of Mark Anthony Farrell, Buckode, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 24 from 2pm to 4pm for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to St Aiden’s Church, Kinlough to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice c/o Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.