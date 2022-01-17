Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ena Noonan, Cork and Letterkenny

- Mary Kelly, Killybegs

- John Boyce, Carrigart

- John Kelly, Buncrana, formerly Derry

- Mary Dobson, Letterkenny and St Johnston

- Teresa O'Donnell, Dungloe

- Victor Irwin, Donegal Town

- Kathleen Delucchi, San Francisco/Carndonagh

Ena Noonan, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ena Noonan (née Gallagher), Model Farm Road, Cork / Letterkenny. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Joe, Eamonn, John, Mary (O’Mahony) and Eileen, dear sister of Sean, Con, Patricia and the late Eamonn, Mary, Séamus, Anna, Brian and Eileen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Mary, Ingrid and Lorraine, son-in-law Ray, her eleven grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd on Tuesday, January 18 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday, January 19 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy’s Cross which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/holyspiritcork.

Funeral afterwards to St. Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice. All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Mary Kelly, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly Lisnaclaya, Killybegs. Predeceased by her father Daniel, mother Annie and brother Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving husband Matt (Martin), brothers Frankie Jimmy, John, Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Pat, sisters Kathleen, Anne, Rita and Nuala, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-mary-of-the-visitation-church-killybegs.

Current Covid restrictions apply at all times as to wearing of face masks and no handshaking. Anyone who wishes to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence below.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors. House strictly private to family.

John Boyce, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John (Willie) Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5.30pm, Monday January 17.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, January 19 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please.

John Kelly, Buncrana, formerly Derry



The death has occurred of John Kelly, 15 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana and formerly Derry.

Beloved husband of Anita, much-loved father of Sean and Anna and dear brother of Kevin, Donal, Terence, Mary, Donna and Nuala.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Monday, January 17 at 8pm going to his late residence.

Removal from the funeral home is strictly for family only.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 20 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

The house is strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral. John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only please. Please adhere to current covid guidelines. All enquiries to Shaun Murphy 0868093110.

Mary Dobson, Letterkenny and St Johnston



The death has occurred of Mary (May) Dobson Nee Magee, Westhill, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at Cunningham Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village, Dublin 15 on Tuesday, January 18 from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 19 in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa O'Donnell, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Teresa O’Donnell, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary, Monday at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Victor Irwin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Victor Irwin, Orbeg, Donegal Town. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Louisa, his brothers, Richard and Norman. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, Kathleen, his daughters Linda and Margaret and his son Joseph, son-in-law Aiden, grandchildren, Joshua and Ryan, his sister Margaret Killick (England), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday, January 18 at 1.30pm, going to Killymard Parish Church of Ireland (Ballydevitt) for service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Edrim Glebe cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the house, covid guidelines apply.

Kathleen Delucchi, San Francisco/Carndonagh

The death has taken place in San Francisco, California of Kathleen Delucchi (née Doherty) (Neddy) formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh.

Her Funeral will take place at St Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco on Tuesday, January 18.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.