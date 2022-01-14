Search

16 Jan 2022

Deaths in Inishowen, Friday, January 14, 2022

May they rest in peace

Donegal Deaths

Deaths in Inishowen, Friday, January 14, 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

  • Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle
  • Kathleen Delucchi, nee Doherty, San Francisco, formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh
  • Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot

Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle

The death has occurred of Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle.

Alice’s remains will repose at the home of her daughter, Lorna and son in law, Joe McDermott, 19 The Links, Greencastle.

Funeral from there at 2pm on Sunday, January 16 for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends only please.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking.

===

Kathleen Delucchi, nee Doherty, San Francisco, formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in San Francisco, California of Kathleen Delucchi, nee Doherty (Neddy) formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh.
 
Her funeral will take place at St Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco on Tuesday, January 18.
  
===

Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 15 at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is strictly private to family only.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

