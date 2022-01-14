Deaths in Inishowen, Friday, January 14, 2022
The following deaths have taken place:
Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle
The death has occurred of Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle.
Alice’s remains will repose at the home of her daughter, Lorna and son in law, Joe McDermott, 19 The Links, Greencastle.
Funeral from there at 2pm on Sunday, January 16 for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
House private to family and friends only please.
Please adhere to Covid guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking.
===
Kathleen Delucchi, nee Doherty, San Francisco, formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh
The death has taken place in San Francisco, California of Kathleen Delucchi, nee Doherty (Neddy) formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh.
Her funeral will take place at St Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco on Tuesday, January 18.
===
Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot
The death has occurred of Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot.
Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 15 at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
House is strictly private to family only.
Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.
