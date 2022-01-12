Deaths in Inishowen, Wednesday, January 12, 2022
The following deaths have taken place:
Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island
The death has occurred of Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island, formerly of Downpatrick, Co Down.
His remains are reposing at his residence.
Removal on Friday, January 14 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
The wake is strictly private to family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.
Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.
