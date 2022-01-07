Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, January 7, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Eamonn Farrelly, Raphoe/Dublin

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Farrelly, 22 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe, Co. Donegal, formerly Rialto, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his sons and daughters Eamonn, Andrew, Tina and Selina, his grandchildren, his three sisters Helen, Pauline and Joan and all his extended family and friends.

Eamonn will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe from 6pm to 8pm this evening Friday and on Saturday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Sunday, January 9, at 1pm at Kelly’s Funeral Home with Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Co. Cavan. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation c/o The Farrelly Family.



Alexander G. Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander (Alec) G. Flood, Church Rd., Bundoran. He died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews. He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3.

A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun, Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5. Final arrangements for funeral mass in Bundoran and final resting place in Tubbercurry to be arranged in late spring. Details to follow when available. Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.



Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Aidan Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Celine Hennigan, Killybegs/Ardara

The death has occurred of Celine Hennigan Nee Gallagher, Stragar, Killybegs and formerly of Meenakillew, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at McCabe’s Funeral premises, Ardara tomorrow evening, Saturday, from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday Morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and removal private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including hand shaking and mask wearing.

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island, Co Donegal

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

William (Bill) O’Donnell, Cork/Clonmany

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O’Donnell, (Carrigaline and late of Luton and Clonmany, Co. Donegal) on January 6th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved wife of the late May and dear mother of Ted and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Bridget, son-in-law Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am at the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/JWFjbIirQVw

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Crosshaven.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to Social distancing guidelines.

Rita Redmond, Bundoran/ Dublin

The death has taken place of Rita Redmond (Bannon), Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Dublin, unexpectedly at home in Bundoran. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Robert, their father John, her beloved grandchildren Billy, Gillian and Noah, daughter-in-law Jennifer, her brother Bernard and his partner Natasha, and all her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Saturday, January 8, from 2pm to 4pm for family and friends at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village. Please follow all guidelines and regulations regarding face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning, January 10 to arrive at St. Agnes' Church, Crumlin for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Rita's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.crumlinparish.ie by clicking on live webcam.

Condolences to her family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie



Mervyn Diver, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of Mervyn Diver, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Molly, son Lexie, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, Victoria and Mathew, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Lexie and Patricia Diver, Court, Milford. House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 8, at 1pm in Milford Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Presbyterian Church Repair Fund or Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.



John Nicholson Rosbeg, Portnoo

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing home of John Nicholson Rosbeg, Portnoo.

Deeply regretted by his loving family sister Mary B. relatives, neighbours and friends. His remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Friday evening from 6 to 9pm followed by Rosary.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 11am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney travelling via Rosbeg and Portnoo for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Shovlins Funeral Home facebook page. Please adhere to all Covid Guidelines while attending the wake or funeral.



William Duncan, formerly of Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of William Duncan, formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at John Anthony Doherty (Heala)’s residence, The Mullins, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, January 7 at 6.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 7pm to repose overnight.

Removal from there on Saturday, January 8 at 9am, going to Milltown Cemetery, County Westmeath for interment.



Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his late residence of Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Survived by his heartbroken wife Collette, brothers Sean, and Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, and Angela.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, extended family, and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Friday, January 7. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, January 9 at 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Mc Cool’s Funeral Directors, Ballybofey, or any family member.

The house and funeral will be Private to family, neighbours, and close friends, please.



Ethna Stewart, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Ethna Stewart, (née Campbell), Howth, Dublin and Kilcar. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, son Glenn, daughter-in-law Aoife, her adored grandchildren Liam and Ailbhe, sisters Catherine and Colette, brother Francis, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock, to the Church of the Assumption, Howth on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial is St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.



Bernard Carr, Glasgow and formerly of Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Bernard Carr. He was predeceased by his father Barney formerly of Gortahork and his mother Frances (née Coyle) of Meenacladdy. Survived by his two brothers Denis and Eddie, in laws and a circle of family and friends.

Removal from Glasgow earlier today, Friday, January 7, to Christ the King Church, Gortahork to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Saturday, January 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks at the church.

Bridget Griffin, London/Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John, Swinford, County Mayo, her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara, today, Friday, January 7 from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 8 at 11am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery, Kinvara.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.



Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Paddy Gallagher, No. 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on

January 4, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening January 10 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 11, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.



