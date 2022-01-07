Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 7, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mervyn Diver, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

- John Nicholson Rosbeg, Portnoo

- William Duncan, formerly of Bree, Malin Head

- Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Ethna Stewart, née Campbell, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar

- Bernard Carr Glasgow and formerly of Gortahork

- Maureen McGroarty, Moville

- James Breslin, Redcastle

- Daire Conlon, Arranmore

- Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

- Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

- Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough



Mervyn Diver, Milford

The death has occurred of Mervyn Diver, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Molly, son Lexie, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, Victoria and Mathew, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Lexie and Patricia Diver, Court, Milford. House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 8, at 1pm in Milford Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Presbyterian Church Repair Fund or Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.



John Nicholson Rosbeg, Portnoo

The death has taken place at The Harbour lights Nursing home of John Nicholson Rosbeg, Portnoo.

Deeply regretted by his loving family sister Mary B. relatives, neighbours and friends. His remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm followed by Rosary.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 11am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney travelling via Rosbeg and Portnoo for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Shovlins Funeral Home Facebook page. Please adhere to all Covid Guidelines while attending the Wake or Funeral.



William Duncan, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of William Duncan, formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at John Anthony Doherty (Heala)’s residence, The Mullins, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, January 7 at 6.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 7pm to repose overnight.

Removal from there on Saturday, January 8 at 9am, going to Milltown Cemetery, County Westmeath for interment.



Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his late residence of Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Survived by his heartbroken wife Collette, brothers Sean, and Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, and Angela.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, extended family, and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Friday, January 7 from 11 am. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, January 9 at 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Mc Cool’s Funeral Directors, Ballybofey, or any family member.

The house and funeral will be private to family, neighbours, and close friends, please.



Ethna Stewart, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Ethna Stewart, née Campbell, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, son Glenn, daughter-in-law Aoife, her adored grandchildren Liam and Ailbhe, sisters Catherine and Colette, brother Francis, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, January 7, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Howth on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial is St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bernard Carr, Glasgow/Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Bernard Carr. He was predeceased by his father Barney formerly of Gortahork and his mother Frances (née Coyle) of Meenacladdy. Survived by his two brothers Denis and Eddie, in laws and a circle of family and friends.

Removal from Glasgow to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Friday, January 7 to arrive approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Saturday, January 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks at the church.



Maureen McGroarty, Moville

The death has taken place of Maureen McGroarty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, January 7 at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Donations in lieu of flowers please, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.



James Breslin, Redcastle

The death has taken place of James Breslin, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

James’ remains will repose at the home of his son James and daughter-in-law Tina, Carrickmaquigley.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday afternoon, January 7 at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-drung

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.



Daire Conlon, Arranmore

The tragic death has occurred of Daire Conlon, Leabgarrow, Arranmore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, which is strictly private to family, close friends and school friends please.

Funeral will take place on Friday, January 7, at 11.00 am in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Seamus Doherty (Dobbs), 25 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Beloved Husband of Sheila and Dear father of Michael, John, Marie, Sheila, Geraldine, Tony, Keiran, Helena, Jason and the late Kevin.

Removal from there on Friday, January 7 at 1.20pm going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The house is private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral service can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cashel-na-cor c/o any family member.Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing face coverings and hand sanitising.



Bridget Griffin, Kinvara/Galway/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John, Swinford, County Mayo, her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Friday, January 7 from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 8 at 11am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery, Kinvara.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.



Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Paddy Gallagher, No. 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on

January 4, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening January 10 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 11, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.



