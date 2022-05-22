Donegal’s victims of Covid-19 remembered 

A remembrance event has been held to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Donegal over the last two years.

The event also expressed gratitude to frontline health workers in the county.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray led the ceremony of remembrance and reflection which took place at the Diamond in Lifford on Sunday.

Some 256 people in Donegal have lost their lives to Covid-19 out of a total of more than 7,100 in the country.

Cllr Murray said the event was an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost, their grieving families and all those still suffering from Covid-19 and its consequences.

It was also a chance to thank the local individuals and organisations who stepped up to the challenges the pandemic has brought, he said.

“Covid-19 has given us cause to slow down, and reflect on what is important, it has allowed us to deepen bonds with family, friends and as communities,” he said.

Paying respects to those who have died from Covid-19, he said some of their relatives were “bereft of the opportunity to share their last moments together, or unable to celebrate their loved ones in a customary manner”.

He expressed thanks to frontline workers, but in particular frontline health workers, “who before even fully understanding the nature of the threat, ran towards the danger to care for the sick with dignity and compassion during the most devastating of times”.

“We will remain forever indebted to them for their heroic work and sacrifice,” he said.

The event included the opening of an exhibition of submitted photographs of how the pandemic affected lives in the county and the launch of a commemorative paving stone.

It also included an ecumenical reflection by Canon David Crooks, the reading of poems, the lighting of candles of remembrance and the laying of a wreath.