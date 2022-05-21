Inishowen has the country’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates, the latest figures on the breakdown of the disease throughout the State show.

The Buncrana local electoral area (LEA), which covers the north of the peninsula, has the country’s lowest incidence rate at 76 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days with 17 recorded cases.

The figures, which cover the two weeks up to May 16, show the Carndonagh LEA had an infection rate of 82.5 after 14 cases were recorded.

The Glenties LEA has the country’s third-lowest infection rate at 87.8 after 21 cases were confirmed over 14 days.

The figures show two areas of the county have incidence rates above the national average.

Overall, Donegal has the fifth-lowest rate in the country at 150.1 cases per 100,000 population after 236 cases were recorded over two weeks

The highest infection rate in the county is in the Milford LEA which has an incidence of 297.7 cases per 100,000 over 14 days, which is above the national average of 209.6, after 41 cases were recorded.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has the second-highest rate in the county at 237.8, also above the national average, after 63 new cases were confirmed.

In the Letterkenny area, 47 new cases were recorded over 14 days to give an incidence of 157.8 per 100,000 people.

The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has an infection rate of 146.8 after 38 cases were recorded.