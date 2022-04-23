Inishowen has the country’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Inishowen has lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

The Carndonagh local electoral area (LEA) has the country's lowest 14-day incidence rate with 247.6 cases per 100,000 population. It recorded 42 cases in the 14 days up to April 18.

It is followed by the Buncrana LEA which has the second-lowest rate at 295.1 with 66 cases over 14 days. The Lifford-Stranorlar area has the eighth-lowest rate at 394 after recording 102 cases. The highest rate in the country is in the Clonmel LEA in Co Tipperary with an incidence of 1.081.9.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show Donegal's seven LEAs all have rates under the national average up to April 18.

The Letterkenny area has the county's highest infection rate at 547.1 after recording 163 cases over two weeks.

The Milford area has the county's second-highest rate at 544.6 with 75 cases over 14 days.

The Glenties area has a rate of 497.5 with 119 confirmed cases over the latest two-week period.

The Donegal LEA has an incidence of 419 with 111 cases over 14 days.

Donegal has the second-lowest rate in the country at 351.8 cases per 100,000 population up to April 21.