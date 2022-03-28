Donegal has Ireland’s second-lowest Covid-19 rate

Donegal recorded 2,221 cases in the 14 days up to March 24
Donegal has the country's second-lowest rate of Covid-19 infection.
Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the county recorded 2,221 cases in the 14 days up to March 24.
The county’s incidence rate is 1,395.2 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Monaghan is the only county with a lower incidence of the disease. Donegal's rate is well below the national incidence of 1,710.3.
The highest rate in the country is in Sligo at 2,212.6.
The national incidence rate has been on a steady climb since March 9 and has almost doubled in just over two weeks.
Donegal has recorded a total of 53,379 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the seventh-highest total in the country. A total of 248 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
Letterkenny University Hospital: Patients are experiencing significant delays waiting for a bed to become available
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.