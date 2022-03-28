Ten wards 'impacted' by Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital

Ten wards at Letterkenny University Hospital are impacted by Covid-19 despite a fall in the number of cases.

There were 60 cases being treated at the hospital on Sunday night, a decrease of 24% in a week.

The hospital has postponed some elective procedures due to a lack of bed capacity.

Management said urgent, time-sensitive cases are being prioritised and all outpatient appointments, are proceeding.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there were 24 patients waiting for admission to the hospital on Monday morning.

Management said the hospital continues to be significantly impacted by Covid-19 and high numbers of people attending the emergency department.

A spokeswoman for the Saolta Hospital Group said this is having a significant impact on bed capacity and as a result patients are experiencing significant delays waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

“The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause,” the spokeswoman said.

“Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.”

Visiting restrictions have been in place at the hospital for more than three weeks due to the high number of patients with Covid-19 being treated. Visiting on compassionate grounds is being facilitated. Separate arrangements are in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners in line with national guidance.