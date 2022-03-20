Search

20 Mar 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital treating 84 Covid-19 cases

Hospital has country's second-highest total

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital: Visiting restrictions have been imposed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks

20 Mar 2022 9:39 AM

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 84 Covid-19 cases, Health Service Executive figures show.

The number of cases has dropped by seven in 24 hours. One of the cases is in intensive care. There were four new Covid-19 admissions n 24 hours, the figures which cover up to 8pm on Saturday show.

Covid-19 patient numbers remain high as hospitals continue to operate under pressure

The hospital is treating the highest number of cases in the country after the Mater Hospital in Dublin, which is treating 88.

Visiting restrictions have been imposed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.

Sligo University Hospital, which treats patients from some parts of south Donegal, was treating 53 cases at 8pm on Saturday.

Hospitals around the country were treating 1146 cases on Saturday night.

