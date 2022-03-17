Seven more Covid-19 deaths in Donegal over a month

Seven deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal over a month.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 247 deaths from the disease have been recorded in the county.

Two more deaths were recorded in the county in the week up to March 12. Seven additional deaths were recorded in the county between February 13 and March 12.

The county, which has the 16th highest rate in the country, recorded 1,951 cases in the two weeks up to March 15. The infection rate per 100,000 population over 14 days is 1,225.6, just below the national average of 1232.8.

HSE figures show there were 80 Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night, with six new cases in 24 hours. Three cases were being treated in intensive care. The HSE said on Wednesday that 11 wards at the hospital were closed due to Covid-19.

Nationally there were 1,031 cases in hospital on Thursday morning with 46 in intensive care.