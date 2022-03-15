Letterkenny University Hospital confirms 12 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Letterkenny University Hospital: Visiting has been restricted due to an ongoing outbreak of Covid-19
The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to rise.
There were 80 patients being treated for the disease on Monday night, an increase of one in 24 hours. Only one hospital in the country was treating more cases.
Health Service Executive figures show there were 12 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday.
Hospital management said on Monday that 11 wards were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.
The hospital has restricted visiting due to the outbreak.
Some surgeries have been postponed due to the pressure on the hospital's emergency department and a shortage of beds on the wards.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 52 admitted patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Tuesday morning, with 27 waiting in the emergency department and 25 waiting in other parts of the hospital.
Figures show 1,012 Covid-19 patients were being treated at hospitals around the country on Monday night.
Sligo University Hospital, which treats patients from some parts of south Donegal, had 42 cases on Monday night, a decrease of 10 in 24 hours.
Letterkenny University Hospital: Visiting has been restricted due to an ongoing outbreak of Covid-19
Patrick McBrearty, left, and Diarmaid Doherty in a scene from Philadelphia, Here I Come as part of An Grianán Theatre’s Dramacast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.