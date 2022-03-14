Letterkenny University Hospital has the most Covid-19 cases in the country

Letterkenny University Hospital: Covid-19 has has led to ward closures and restrictions on visiting
Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
The hospital was treating 79 confirmed cases at 8pm on Sunday, an increase of one on Saturday, Health Service Executive figures show. The hospital was treating one case in intensive care.
The hospital has been impacted by an outbreak of the disease in recent weeks which has led to ward closures and restrictions on visiting.
Pressures on the emergency department have seen some surgeries postponed.
Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from some parts of south Donegal, was treating 52 Covid-19 cases on Sunday night.
Nationally, 997 Covid-19 cases were being treated at hospitals around the country on Sunday, an increase of 40 on Saturday, with 36 of those in intensive care units.
The HSE is asking staff to take part in the minute's silence at 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 in solidarity with Ukrainian healthcare colleagues
