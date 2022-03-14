Search

14 Mar 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital has the most Covid-19 cases in the country

The hospital was treating 79 cases on Sunday night

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital: Covid-19 has has led to ward closures and restrictions on visiting

Reporter:

Declan Magee

14 Mar 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The hospital was treating 79 confirmed cases at 8pm on Sunday,  an increase of one on Saturday, Health Service Executive figures show. The hospital was treating one case in intensive care.

The hospital has been impacted by an outbreak of the disease in recent weeks which has led to ward closures and restrictions on visiting.

Pressures on the emergency department have seen some surgeries postponed. 

Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from some parts of south Donegal, was treating 52 Covid-19 cases on Sunday night.

Nationally,  997 Covid-19 cases were being treated at hospitals around the country on Sunday, an increase of 40 on Saturday, with 36 of those in intensive care units.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media