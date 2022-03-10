Search

10 Mar 2022

Surgeries postponed at Letterkenny University Hospital amid Covid outbreak

Ten wards at the hospital have been closed due to the outbreak

Full capacity protocol in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Seventy-four confirmed Covid-19 cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night

Reporter:

Declan Magee

10 Mar 2022 4:05 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Surgeries have been postponed at Letterkenny University Hospital as it deals with a Covid-19 outbreak and emergency department pressure.

Ten wards at the hospital have been closed due to the outbreak, management said on Thursday.

Seventy-four confirmed Covid-19 cases were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, the second-highest figure in the country. One of the cases was being treated in intensive care.

Hospital management said the emergency department is very busy and people are experiencing long waiting times on trolleys before being admitted to a ward.

The ongoing pressure on bed availability has led to a number of elective procedures being postponed.

Letterkenny hospital has country's second-highest number of Covid patients

Hospital treating 65 cases as it deals with Covid-19 outbreak

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said 37 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the hospital on Thursday morning, a decrease of nine on Wednesday.

Access to visiting has been limited since last Friday to compassionate grounds only. The visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

The Saolta Hospital Group, which manages the hospital, said in a statement: “The hospital acknowledges that delays in the emergency department and postponing procedures are very difficult for patients and their families and would like to apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media