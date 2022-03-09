Search

09 Mar 2022

Letterkenny hospital has country's second-highest number of Covid patients

Hospital treating 65 cases as it deals with Covid-19 outbreak

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital: The latest figures show the hospital had 13 new Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours, the highest in the country

Reporter:

Declan Magee

09 Mar 2022 1:14 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Letterkenny University Hospital has the second-highest number of Covid-19 in the country.

Figures from the Health Service Executive show the hospital was treating 65 patients with the disease on Tuesday night. Only Beaumont Hospital had a higher number of Covid-19 cases with 81.

The latest figures show the hospital had 13 new Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours, the highest in the country. The hospital was treating one Covid-19 case in intensive care, the figures show.

The number of patients being treated for the disease at the hospital dropped by nine between Monday and Tuesday. Letterkenny University Hospital had the country’s highest number of Covid-19 patients on Monday with 74.

Over a week, the number of Covid-19 cases in the hospital has increased by 39.

Hospitals dealing with 'heavy burden' of Covid-19 patient numbers

The hospital has been dealing with increased pressure on its emergency department.

Visiting access to the hospital has been restricted since Friday due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Access to visiting is limited to compassionate grounds only and the visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

Anyone with outpatient or other appointments at the hospital is advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.

People with Covid-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.

