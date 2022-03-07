Search

07 Mar 2022

Surge in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Hospital dealing with Covid-19 outbreak

Fall in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 62 patients with Covid-19

Reporter:

Declan Magee

07 Mar 2022 12:17 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

There has been a significant increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital in recent days as the hospital deals with an outbreak of the disease.
Figures from the Health Service Executive show the hospital was treating 62 confirmed cases on Sunday night, an increase of 15 in 24 hours. The hospital is not treating any Covid-19 cases in intensive care.
The number of patients with the disease being treated at the hospital has increased from 19 in a week. Only two hospitals in the country, Sligo University Hospital with 63 and Beaumont Hospital with 71, have higher numbers of confirmed cases.

Visiting access limited at Letterkenny University Hospital

Ongoing Covid outbreak blamed for disruption

The hospital has been dealing with increased pressure on its emergency department in recent days.
Visiting access to the hospital has been restricted since Friday due to the Covid -19 outbreak. Access to visiting is limited to compassionate grounds only and the visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.
Anyone with outpatient or other appointments at the hospital is advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.
People with Covid-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media