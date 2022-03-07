Surge in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 62 patients with Covid-19
There has been a significant increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital in recent days as the hospital deals with an outbreak of the disease.
Figures from the Health Service Executive show the hospital was treating 62 confirmed cases on Sunday night, an increase of 15 in 24 hours. The hospital is not treating any Covid-19 cases in intensive care.
The number of patients with the disease being treated at the hospital has increased from 19 in a week. Only two hospitals in the country, Sligo University Hospital with 63 and Beaumont Hospital with 71, have higher numbers of confirmed cases.
The hospital has been dealing with increased pressure on its emergency department in recent days.
Visiting access to the hospital has been restricted since Friday due to the Covid -19 outbreak. Access to visiting is limited to compassionate grounds only and the visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.
Anyone with outpatient or other appointments at the hospital is advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.
People with Covid-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.
