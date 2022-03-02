Donegal has the country's highest Covid-19 infection rate 

Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate is the highest in the country, the latest figures show.

The weekly epidemiological report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the county recorded 1,266 cases of the disease in the week between February 20 to 26.

The county has an infection rate of 795.3 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from 834.2 on the previous week.

The report, which was published on Wednesday, shows the rate in the county is above the national rate of 524.7.

Donegal has risen to the highest rate in the country from having the fifth-highest.

The median age of cases in the county is 42. The lowest incidence is in Kerry at 310.8 cases per 100,000 people.



Hospital figures



Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital. There were 26 cases being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, up from 14 a week previously.

At Sligo University Hospital the number of patients has jumped from 32 to 53 in a week, the second-highest in the country.

Visiting restrictions are in place at the hospital following Covid-19 on a number of wards. Neither hospital had any Covid-19 patents in ICU on Tuesday night, Health Service Executive figures show.