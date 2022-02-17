Sharp rise in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital as it deals with an outbreak of the disease.
Figures from the Health Service Executive show 29 patients were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, up from 21 on Tuesday night. There was one Covid-19 patient being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The Saolta Hospital Group, which runs the hospital, says it has closed four wards due to outbreaks of Covid-19.
On Wednesday, management said all available beds in the hospital were in use including an additional 20 escalation beds. The hospital apologised for “the significant delays being experienced by patients who are waiting to be admitted to a bed on a ward”.
There has also been an increase in COvid-19 patients in Sligo University Hospital. The number of patients with the disease there has risen to 28 from 22 in 24 hours.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.