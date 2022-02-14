Eight Covid-19 deaths in Donegal in  a month

Donegal has recorded eight Covid-19 deaths over four weeks, the latest figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show eight deaths from the disease were reported in the county between January 11 and February 8.

The number of confirmed deaths from the disease in the county has risen to 239, representing 3.8% of the 6,035 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country.

Almost 40% of the total deaths in Ireland have been in people aged over 85 with 33% aged between 75 and 84.

Donegal remains the county with the lowest incidence of the disease in the country.



The latest weekly epidemiological report from the HPSC shows the number of cases recorded in the county has plunged by 81% in a week. The number of cases dropped from 2,622 in the week ending January 29 to 497 in the week ending February 5. The incidence rate per 100,000 population over seven days has dropped from 1,647.1 to 312.2 in the same period.

Meanwhile, figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE) show an increase in the number of patients with the disease being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital over a week.

There were 21 patients with the disease being treated at the hospital on Sunday night, an increase of six from the previous Sunday. There was one patient with the disease being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

At Sligo University Hospital the number of patients with Covid-19 has dropped by one to 12 over a week with one patient being treated in the ICU.