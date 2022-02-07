Search

07 Feb 2022

Rise in Covid-19 patients at north-west hospitals

Letterkenny University Hospital treating 15 patients with Covid-19

The number of patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for Covid-19 has risen in 24 hours

07 Feb 2022

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in the north-west’s two acute hospitals has risen in 24 hours.
Figures from the Health Service Executive show there were 15 patients being treated for the disease at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday night, an increase of four in 24 hours.

The figures show the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital remains unchanged over seven days. There was one patient with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

At Sigo University Hospital there were 13 patients being treated for the disease, an increase of two in 24 hours. One patient with the disease was being treated in the hospital's ICU.
The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country increased by 45 to 633 between Saturday and Sunday with 73 of those in ICUs.

