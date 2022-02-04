Donegal’s Covid-19 rate drops to the lowest in Ireland

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of cases in the county has dropped 36% over a week
Donegal has the lowest Covid-19 incidence in the country following a sharp drop in the number of cases confirmed in the county.
Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of cases in the county has dropped 36% over a week.
The HPSC’s weekly epidemiology report shows there were 2,622 cases confirmed in the county in the week up to January 29, compared to 4,102 the previous week.
The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population has dropped to 1,647.1 from 2,576.8 in the same period.
The median age of those testing positive in Donegal is 36.
The county has dropped from the sixth-highest incidence to the lowest in seven days. Limerick has the highest rate at 3,750.1.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital has continued to fall. There were six patients with Covid-19 being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday night, down from 15 in a week, with two cases being treated in intensive care.
The number of Covid-19 cases at Sligo University Hospital has dropped from 18 to 11 in the same period with one patient being treated for the disease in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
Hospitals around the country were treating 563 patients for Covid-19 on Thursday night, down 17 in 24 hours, with 64 in ICU.
