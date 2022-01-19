Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital continue to fall

Letterkenny University Hospital - 45 patients being treated for Covid-19
The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to drop.
There were 45 patients being treated with the disease at the hospital on Tuesday night, down four in 24 hours, with two of those in ICU. The number of cases has fallen by 29% in seven days.
The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital rose by one to 22 in 24 hours, with two cases in ICU.
There has been a reduction of Covid-19 cases at the hospital of 21% in a week. On Wednesday morning, there were 910 in hospital with Covid-19 around the country, down 69 in 24 hours, with 93 being treated in ICUs.
