Less than half of 12 to 15 year olds in Donegal fully vaccinated

Less than half of children aged 12 to 15 in Donegal are fully vaccinated, the latest figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 49.1 % of children aged 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, significantly lower than the national average of 69.3%.

The percentage of the age group vaccinated in the county is substantially lower other counties.

The next lowest percentage is in Monaghan with 56%.

The highest percentage of fully vaccinated 12 to 15 year olds is in Wicklow at 77.7%.

Donegal remains the county with the lowest percentage of its eligible population fully vaccinated. The figures don’t include those who have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

Figures up to January 9 show 87.4% of people in the county over 18 are fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of 94.6%. The next lowest county is Monaghan with 86.9%.

The county with the highest percentage is Carlow at 99.9% followed by Wexford on 99.5%.

The next lowest vaccinated age group in Donegal is 18 to 19 years at 69.5%.