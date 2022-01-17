More than 50% drop in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped 56% in a week
There has been a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital over a week.
As of 8pm on Sunday, the hospital is treating 46 Covid-19 cases, down from 72 in seven days. There was no change in the number in 24 hours.
The figure has dropped 56% since the previous Sunday.
There was just one new case in the 24 hours up to Sunday night, Health Service Executive figures show.
The hospital is treating two cases in ICU. There are three ICU beds available and 20 general beds.
At Sligo University Hospital, 23 Covid cases are being treated, down two in 24 hours, with two of those in ICU. The hospital had five new cases in 24 hours. There is one ICU bed and five general beds available at the hospital.
