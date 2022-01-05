16 to 29 year olds can book a booster appointment at Letterkenny Vaccination Centre

The Letterkenny Covid-19 Vaccination team
People aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of Covid-19 vaccination at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre.
To book a free appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:
https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/
Appointments are now available to book on:
· Saturday January 8 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm
· Sunday January 9 between 1.30pm and 7.30pm
The hse.ie booster booking page is updated regularly with additional dates.
If you have had Covid-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.
People aged 30 or older can also book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie
