21 Jul 2022

Irish businesses urged to prepare now for new EU corporate sustainability reporting standards  

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Reporting Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Thursday July 28, from 1pm to 2pm

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Jul 2022 10:52 AM

Businesses across Ireland have been urged to begin preparing for new EU corporate sustainability reporting responsibilities which are due to come into effect from January 2024, according to leading environmental governance expert, Dr Diarmuid Torney.  

Dr Torney, an Associate Professor in DCU’s School of Law and Government, was speaking ahead of a free online masterclass for businesses, facilitated by the Climate Ready Academy, on the subject of corporate sustainability reporting and the role of business and government in achieving transformative change. 

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Reporting Masterclass, hosted by broadcaster Ella McSweeney, will take place on Thursday, July 28, at 1pm and is open to business of all sizes and across all sectors.

The Climate Ready Academy is a Skillnet Ireland initiative delivered by Central Solutions. 

Businesses attending will gain insight into the evolving climate change policy landscape, understand the implications for their business arising from national and EU policies and regulations and practical tips about how they as a business can respond to the climate challenge.  

Dr Diarmuid Torney, Associate Professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University and co-director of the DCU Centre for Climate and Society said:

"New EU rules around corporate sustainability reporting are expected to come into effect from January 2024 for large companies and will be extended to SMEs from January 2026 as core part of the European Green Deal.

"All companies should consider the impact of such reporting on their business and begin planning immediately for these new regulations.” 

The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Reporting Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Thursday July 28, from 1pm to 2pm.

Those wishing to attend the free event, can register via: https://www.climatereadyacademy.ie/ masterclasses/  

The event is the latest in a series of free events hosted by Climate Ready Academy, part of the Skillnet Ireland Climate Ready initiative. Climate Ready offers leadership and skills support to businesses who want to develop their operational and strategic sustainability.  

