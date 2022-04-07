Search

07 Apr 2022

Public meeting called to deal with 'Killybegs fishing crisis'

All politicial parties urged to send members to Killybegs meeting

Public meeting called to deal with 'Killybegs fishing crisis'

Meeting will be held in Tara Hotel

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

07 Apr 2022 4:36 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The recent events in Killybegs where shipping vessels turned away from the port costing the local industry, what is believed to be, in excess of one million euros, has spurred Manus Boyle of Killybegs Stevedores Ltd., to organise an open public meeting to be held on Friday, April 8 at 4pm. 

The meeting will be chaired by Mr Boyle and supported by Brendan Byrne of the IFPEA, Cormac Burke, IFSA Chairman and Aodh O’Donnell of the IFPO, as well as representatives of the Killybegs Harbour Development Group (KHDG).

Fishing crisis escalates in Killybegs as another ship is turned away

'equality is not just the reserve of the other members of the Common Fisheries Policy' - IFPEA


ALL members of the public, fishermen, processors, factory workers, shop and catering staff and political representatives, from all parties, are invited to attend, give their opinion and participate in the formulation of an Action Plan.

SFPA reacts to mounting concerns over fishing industry in Donegal

SFPA say options were given to the master of the vessel

Organisers of the meeting say pressure must be put on the Taoiseach to launch an investigation into the operations of the Department of Marine officials and their ongoing involvement in the SFPA over the past two decades.

