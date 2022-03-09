Search

09 Mar 2022

New online repair directory Repairmystuff.ie to support communities in Donegal

There are already more than 30 businesses registered across the county

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Mar 2022 9:02 PM

For many, purchasing a new PC or washing machine when an old one breaks is the norm. However, repairing and reusing old goods is usually a cheaper and most certainly a more environmentally friendly option. 

Repairmystuff.ie is Ireland’s leading online repair directory that is committed to supporting small businesses that offer repair services in their locality.

Their goal is to promote and encourage a repair industry in Ireland, because it makes both financial and environmental sense. This free directory aims to connect consumers with their local repair shops. 

Businesses that offer repair services of almost any kind are encouraged to sign up to the site for free. There are already more than 30 businesses registered across Donegal that repair items such as clothes, electronics, furniture, household appliances & musical instruments, who find people needing their service through the site.

Repairing items instead of purchasing new products makes a real contribution to decreasing the over-consumption of valuable natural resources. So, whether you’re looking to get that old watch repaired or you run a business that offers repair services, help your community move towards a circular economy by checking out Repairmystuff.ie

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

