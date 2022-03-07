Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh is Ireland’s first ever digital hub Artist in Residence

Legendary Donegal musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh has become Ireland’s first ever digital hub Artist in Residence

She was was inaugurated as Artist in Residence in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair at a music gathering on Friday.

This is the first time there has been an Artist in Residence in this innovation and digital hub and indeed in the gteic network. This will be a unique opportunity to hear inspiring Irish traditional music in the gteic@Gaoth Dobhair enterprise environment on the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park and although the arts have been promoted for many many years, this will be a novel approach, linking both culture and enterprise on a new footing.

The gteic digital hub network is an innovative and creative concept that is being developed in over 30 different locations throughout the Gaeltacht. This appointment is an exciting new feature for the network whose motto is ‘a place where creativity is born from culture’. Irish culture will be at the heart of the gteic network bringing together people from different cultures and languages under one roof where its importance and meaning in an innovative coworking environment is acknowledged.

The gteic@Gaoth Dobhair environment and Mairéad’s approach to the appointment will inspire gteic visitors in terms of Gaeltacht culture, language and heritage. The role of Artist in Residence in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair will be central to supporting and creating links to the economy, the culture and the community.

Speaking at the appointment new gteic@Gaoth Dobhair Artist in Residence Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh said:

“I am honoured to be inaugurated as Artist in Residence here in the gteic in my place of birth in the Donegal Gaeltacht. It will be a great opportunity to showcase the Irish traditional music culture to all communities that come through the doors here and to share it with the next generation. This is a positive appointment to the arts community in the Gaeltacht areas and I am delighted to be the first gteic Artist in Residence.”

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta spoke in relation to the appointment:

“This is an historic day for Údarás na Gaeltachta and for the gteic network, it also shows the rich tradition of music which is ingrained in Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, a musician and singer known both national and internationally and a woman who promotes both her home place and mother tongue. The role of Artist in Residence at gteic@Gaoth Dobhair will enrich the gteic@Gaoth Dobhair environment and the people who attend events, classes and other occasions there.”

Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh welcomed the appointment:

“We are honoured that a musician such as Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh is the first Artist in Residence in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair. She will give the Irish music tradition a new platform through gteic members, the entire network and the public and will ensure that the economy, the community and culture, language and the arts are linked which is central to the work of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Mairéad’s life is anchored in music and the culture of Donegal. She was born and raised in the Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair and learned songs and music from her family and neighbours. Mairéad will run a range of activities in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair for the gteic community, the Business Park community, the gteic network community and the wider community. Mairéad works with local youngsters in the Crannóg and the county’s young fiddlers through the annual Cairdeas na bhFidléirí workshop.

Mairéad’s activities will include singing sessions, she will deliver lectures based on the music and tradition of the area, and will hold conversational events with the companies based in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair.

Máiréad Ní Mhaonaigh is from Gaoth Dobhair, renowned fiddler and singer with Altan. She was awarded the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Musician of the Year award in 2017. Mairéad will hold a lecture based on the musical culture of the Gaoth Dobhair area on March 11.