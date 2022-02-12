Planning permission sought for major new nursing home in Inishowen

File photo: Construction plans
Plans are in the pipeline to build a major new nursing home in Inishowen.
Glasheady Investments Limited has plans for a 58 bedroom nursing home at Churchland Quarters, Carndondagh.
Planning permission from Donegal County Council is being sought for the development, with plans having been lodged with the local authority.
A decision on whether to grant or refuse planning permission is due on April 3, 2022.
