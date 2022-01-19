Donegal people urged to support their local businesses #ruralbusiness today

People in Donegal are being encouraged to support rural businesses in a special initiative which is running today.

Digi2market is running a social media campaign where people are being asked to post to their social media using the hashtag #ruralbusiness when they visit local businesses in their area.

#ruralbusiness is Trending at No 3 now, everyone! What a great way to celebrate the amazing entrepreneurs behind these small businesses… pic.twitter.com/WX99w6D8zC — Digi2Market (@Digi2Market) January 19, 2022

The campaign aims to spread awareness about the people, services, and products behind rural businesses in the county and elsewhere.

Speaking to Highland Radio, earlier today, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray said businesses which are the lifeblood of the economy in Donegal need your support.

He said: "I would encourage everyone to support the #ruralbusiness initiative, it's a European-wide initiative but I think it's particularly important here in Donegal where rural businesses are the life blood of our community and they are going through a particularly tough time for the last two years."

He said he hoped people would call into their local shops, cafes, and local businesses in general today, and take a picture and post it to their instagram/Twitter account and use the hashtag #ruralbusiness.

Welcome to #RuralBusiness day, organized by @Digi2Market, which aims to showcase the best rural businesses and stories across the island of Ireland, Finland & Iceland



Check out how you can get involved & tag @DonegalInvest so we can see your posts#GnóTuaithe #IrelandsDNA pic.twitter.com/kVQ3ybb7zo — Invest Donegal (@DonegalInvest) January 19, 2022

He did add that when local soccer and Gaeilge teams need sponsorship it will be local businesses who step in to promote and support them. He said that this initiative afforded people the opportunity to repay the kindness and generosity of their local business, in a small way.