WATCH: RTÉ release Late Late Toy Show teaser
RTÉ have released a Late Late Toy Show promotional advertisement ahead of the programme's airing on Friday, November 25 at 9.35pm.
Check it out below:
Whoever you're with or wherever you are, let's all watch it together— RTÉ (@rte) November 11, 2022
RTÉ Late Late Toy Show | @RTEOne & @RTEPlayer | Friday 25th Nov, 9:35pm@RTELateLateShow | #LateLateToyShow ⭐ pic.twitter.com/IunyJj0rG2
