WATCH: Father Ted stars reunite for new comedy series
Popular Father Ted actors Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Dougal McGuire) and Pauline McLynn (Mrs. Doyle) have reunited to star in a new comedy series coming to Sky Comedy and NOW in December.
The show is called 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything' and will air on television from December 7.
Watch the trailer below:
