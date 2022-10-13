Irish presenter among famous faces supporting fundraising appeal for UK children

Laura Whitmore, Katie Piper and Joe Wicks are among the famous faces supporting the launch of BBC Children In Need’s 2022 fundraising appeal.

This year’s Spotacular campaign is raising funds to help tackle the effects the cost-of-living crisis is having on children and young people.

To kickstart the fundraising launch, a film voiced by rapper Lady Leshurr is set to shine a spotlight on the issues children in the UK are facing and how the public can help support those who need it most.

Also among the famous faces calling on the public to show their support for the campaign are reality TV star Dani Dyer, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Blu Hydrangea and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

Presenter and social media star Tilly Ramsay, broadcaster Anita Rani, YouTuber Lewys Ball, blogger Louise Pentland and Dr Julie Smith have also come together to help launch the campaign.

Last week, it was announced comedian Jason Manford would be joining the Children In Need presenting line-up alongside Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

Reflecting on the Spotacular launch, former Love Island host Whitmore said: “Children, young people and families across the UK are facing a multitude of challenges including, poverty, mental health problems, illness, isolation, loneliness and social injustice.

“With your support the British public can donate to help BBC Children In Need fund projects to deliver the right support and guidance for children and young people who need our support, right now.

“I want the nation to go Spotacular for BBC Children In Need and give what they can to improve the lives for vulnerable children and young people.”

Fletcher, who has three children with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, added: “BBC Children In Need is an annual event in my home, my whole family gets baking and fundraising to support children and young people who need it most.

“BBC Children In Need really can change young lives by providing vital funds to community projects that support children and young people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“I’m delighted to be supporting the 2022 Appeal and I can’t wait to see the nation get Spotacular, raise funds and enjoy a night of amazing TV.”

As part of the campaign, fitness expert Wicks, known as The Body Coach, will be encouraging people in communities across the UK to head to their local parkrun event and walk the route with family and friends to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Walk with Joe event will run over the first two weekends in November and walkers will also be asked to donate what they can to the appeal.

Wicks will also be walking a 30-mile ultra-marathon on November 18 for the campaign, starting in MediaCityUK and aiming to finish in 10 hours to reach the BBC Children In Need Great Spotacular Appeal Show.

Along the way, he will be joined by special guests including charity fundraisers and other celebrity friends.

Other fundraising activities include getting friends, family or colleagues to test their football skills with a penalty Spot or taking part in a a walk-athon, swim-athon or hula-athon.

The funds raised will help provide essentials to children and families living in poverty as well as supporting organisations which provide food banks and community kitchens.

Children In Need for The Great Spotacular will air on November 18 from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.