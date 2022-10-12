Freddie Mercury’s Rolls-Royce to be put under the hammer

A 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow once owned by Queen singer Freddie Mercury will be heading under the hammer at a charity auction next month.

Acquired by Mercury’s company, Goose Productions, in 1979, the Silver Shadow – finished in Silver Chalice with a blue interior – was used by the singer as his private chauffeur-driven transport for much of Queen’s heyday.

The car comes complete with a history file that includes Mercury’s name on many workshop invoices. Much of the paperwork, however, is recorded with the name of Mary Austin, Mercury’s former partner, who helped keep the Rolls-Royce in perfect running order.

A letter on file from Queen’s long-term manager Jim Beach verifies that Mercury was the owner of the Rolls-Royce.

Nick Wiles, car specialist at RM Sotheby’s, says: “This car is simply fantastic. It’s hard to find any music fan who doesn’t love Freddie Mercury, and he remains as big a name today as he ever was.

“This car represents a serious piece of history and the fact that the proceeds of the sale will benefit the amazing Superhumans of Ukraine charity, is wonderful. We are delighted that the owner of the car has entrusted it to us to deliver the best possible outcome for the charity.”

RM Sotheby’s states that the car has been kept in storage for ‘an extended period of time’ and would benefit from ‘mechanical inspection’ before use. It’s powered by a 6,750cc V8 engine, while its paint and interior remain just as they did when the Rolls-Royce left the factory.

Set to go under the hammer on November 5 as part of RM Sotheby’s London auction, all proceeds from the Silver Shadow’s sale will go to the Superhumans Center, a charity created to help supply aid to Ukraine.