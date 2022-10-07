Diamond breaks auction record by selling for nearly £45 million

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for 392 million Hong Kong dollars dollars.
A pink diamond has been sold for nearly £45 million in Hong Kong, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for 392 million Hong Kong dollars dollars (£44.9 million). It was originally estimated at £18.9 million.
The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds.
