Bono sets Irish date for book tour

The U2 frontman will present his new book - "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" during an "an evening of words, music and some mischief" on Monday, November 21.
World-renowned Irish singer-songwriter Bono is bringing his book tour "Stories of Surrender" to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this November.
Bono’s hitting the road for the #SurrenderMemoir Book Tour. Join him for an evening of words, music & some mischief as he brings the stories of his life - live & in person - to 14 cities across North America and Europe.— U2 (@U2) October 3, 2022
️ Tickets on sale October 7. https://t.co/b95HreT3O2 pic.twitter.com/bhu909w8hc
Tickets for the event go on general sale on Friday 7 October at 10am through Ticketmaster and will include a copy of the book.
