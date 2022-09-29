Search

29 Sept 2022

Hollywood icon among guests for this week's (September 30) Late Late Show

Hollywood icon among guests for this week's (September 30) Late Late Show

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Sept 2022 3:44 PM

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis is among the guests for this week's (September 30) Late Late Show. 

Jamie Lee will be live in studio to talk with host Ryan Tubridy about her new movie 'Halloween Ends' and how she feels about being part of one of the most revered horror franchises in film history. She will also talk about acting as the officiant for her daughter’s wedding in May and why it’s important to be an advocate for inclusivity. 

Author, comedian and presenter, Graham Norton, will make an appearance to catch up with Ryan on everything from his love of West Cork to life as a novelist and his brand-new book, Forever Home. 

Retired sporting legend Brian O'Driscoll talks about the challenges we face after we retire, as well as a new documentary where Brian confronts the question with former Irish football international and now psychotherapist, Richie Sadlier. 

The 2 Johnnies will chat to Ryan about their most recent adventures in America for their new television series, the reaction to Johnny B's catfish story and their new daily radio show 'Drive It with the 2 Johnnies' on RTÉ 2FM. 

Founding member of 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group, Stephen Teap, and campaigner Lorraine Walsh will also speak about the great Vicky Phelan in light of a new documentary, ‘Vicky’, which is released in cinemas next weekend. 
 
Plus, viewers can expect music from pop sensation Ella Henderson and Cian Ducrot with their current hit ‘All For You’. 

Watch the show on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm tomorrow (Friday September 30). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media