29 Sept 2022

Students across Ireland encouraged to enter BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2023

Entries close for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition on 3rd October at 5pm 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 Sept 2022 11:37 AM

With only one week to go until the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition project deadline, BT Ireland are encouraging students to get their project entries in to be part of Ireland’s biggest and brightest showcase for young STEM talent.

The deadline for entries is Monday, 3rd October, at 5pm, and with the return to an in-person exhibition this year, it’s one not to be missed!

Students can enter across any one of four categories, including technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; or chemical, physical, and mathematical science.  

Students can enter their project at www.btyoungscientist.com

Dr Tony Scott, co-founder of the Young Scientist Exhibition and judge, said:

“Speaking on behalf of all judges, we can’t wait to see all the applications from students across the country. I would highly encourage any students considering submitting a project into the BTYSTE 2023 to do so. 

“Each year the students of Ireland continue to impress with the creativity of their project entries and with the return to an in-person exhibition, we are thoroughly looking forward to meeting all these STEM stars face to face.” 

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take away the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has won 17 first place prizes over 33 years.

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. For more information on the BTYSTE 2023, please visit www.btyoungscientist.com.

